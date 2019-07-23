‘Three Cong MLAs ready to join BJP’

SHILLONG: Health Minister and BJP leader AL Hek on Monday said he had held talks with five Congress MLAs and three of them had expressed their willingness to join the saffron party while two others refused.

“I believe that there is a fire somewhere in the Congress and this is the reason smoke is coming out,” he said while informing about his discussion with the Congress MLAs about shifting their allegiance to other parties.

“Three MLAs told me that they are willing to join BJP and two said that they have not yet decided but they will not join BJP,” Hek said while adding that it is an individual’s choice to join any party and the BJP is not forcing anybody to join it.

He, however, said that BJP would welcome any Congress MLA wishing to join the party.

Claiming that the BJP will form the government in the state in 2023, he said the party’s doors are open for any MLA.

“It can be understood that Congress MLAs are not satisfied with their own party and we will be happy if any MLA from there joins us or any other party,” he said.

He also expressed optimism that the MDA government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma will complete its full term.

It may be mentioned that most of the partners of the MDA government, including BJP, NPP and UDP, have claimed that many of the Congress MLAs have already approached them to shift their allegiance.

However, the Congress claims that their MLAs are united.