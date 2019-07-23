‘The Lion King’ update: Rs 74.59cr in India till Monday

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Disney’s “The Lion King” has registered a business of over Rs 74 core in India since release on July 19.

The film opened in India across 2,140 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Its fourth day gross collection in India on Monday was Rs 9.4 crore, which takes the total to Rs 74.59 crore.

The film is director Jon Favreau’s recreation of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, and it brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. Favreau’s film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, “The Jungle Book”.

