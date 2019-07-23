Ri-Bhoi police seize gold bars worth about Rs 70 lakh

NONGPOH: Ri Bhoi Police on Tuesday seized 200 Credit Suisse gold bars weighing 10 grams each from one vehicle having four occupants including a driver. The vehicle is a Renault Kwid having registration number ML 08 E3848.

The police after getting specific intelligence inputs, intercepted the vehicle on reaching Nongpoh near the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi. From the vehicle 200 Credit Suisse gold bars was seized which was believed to have worth more than Rs 70 lakhs in market value.

Four occupants of the vehicle were arrested for interrogation including the driver of the vehicle, Tridip Sangha (32) hailing from Goalpara District of Assam and other three were Sagar Pradhan (35) from Kurseong village, Darjeeling, West Bengal, Raji Adhikary (45) from North 24 Pargona, Kolkata, West Bengal and Ashok Chettri (43) from Naxalbari, Darjeeling, West Bangal.

Ri Bhoi SP, C Syrti said that the police after receiving specific intelligence reports on suspected gold smuggling, track down the vehicle and apprehended while it was reaching Nongpoh. He also informed that as of the now the police could not verify whether it’s a pure gold bars or a fake one and that the investigation on this matter is on.