Rain triggers rise in water level in 6 Assam districts

GUWAHATI: Two more persons lost their lives due to floods in Morigaon and Golaghat districts in the past 24 hours with heavy rain since Monday triggering a rise in the water level in six Assam districts.

The flood-related death toll in the state has risen to 69 this season. Two persons were earlier killed in landslides.

A statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday evening in view of the heavy rainfall, the floodwater has again inundated areas of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Baksa, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts.

“As on today, 2,523 villages in 68 revenue circles of 19 districts remain inundated, affecting a population of 28, 01329. Currently, 659 relief camps with 1, 03,934 inmates are operational in the districts of Darrang, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat,” it said.

According to the daily bulletin of the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra in Jorhat and Dhubri, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Puthimari in Kamrup, Beki in Barpeta, Gaurang in Kokrajhar and Kushiyara in Karimganj are flowing above danger level.