SHILLONG: North East Futsal League (NEFL) will commence on August 25-31 at NC Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Guwahati. The league will be for 7 days and 6 teams will be participating in the league. Meghalaya Thunders, Assam Titans, Mizoram Falcons, Play 5 from Manipur, Nagaland Super 5, Arunachal Highlanders. The winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the runner up will get Rs 2.5 lakh. The NEFL will have mixed teams – teams with female participation wherein one female player will be present on the pitch at all times during a match.