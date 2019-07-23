New-age Bollywood dances lack the lachak: Saroj Khan

Choreographer Saroj Khan, known as Bollywood’s epitome of perfection in dance moves and postures, is upset at the dearth of emotions, grace and ‘lachak’ in present-day film dance numbers.

“Such films lack heart and soul, and hence are forgotten in a year or two, unlike the films that had dance and songs that have been immortal over the years. Even after decades, there are songs that are being followed by the new generation, owing to their foot-tapping signature steps,” Khan told IANS.

Khan is counted among Bollywood’s most successful choreographers, whose numerous hit dances include Ek do teen in Tezaab (1988) and Dola re in “\Devdas (2003). Her last-released work as choreographer was in the recent flop, Kalank, where she directed the graceful Tabah ho gaye number.

“There have been a few dance numbers that have lived through ages with their beats, ‘lachak’ and emotions. They have been reviving the moods of the public at functions and festivals. However, the current dance moves on screen are just not entertaining. That’s the reason the dance songs of the present era die a silent death after a short life. Earlier there used to be one song on which people of all ages shook their legs at every wedding function, festival and gathering. Are there such songs coming (out nowadays)?” wondered Khan, speaking at a private event in Jaipur.

She believes dance moves in presentday films have become mechanic, with actors blindly doing what directors say. New-age choreographers, she adds, don’t seem to have a major say in deciding signature steps.

However, Khan is hopeful that this lacunae shall be filled, and soon a new wave of dance and rhythm will return in Bollywood.

There is a strong need to bring that ‘lachak’ and emotion into dance, to ensure that songs became a legacy for generations to follow, added Khan.

“We can’t blame anyone,” she reasoned, for the current state of affairs. “The new generation is simply learning what they see on stage. The entire scene is quite monotonous and, surprisingly, none of the directors are filling this void,” she added.

The kind of films being made, and western influence are also reasons for downfall in good dances, Khan felt.

“Serious movies are becoming a trend, and Bollywood seems to be following Hollywood. This is yet another reason for the change,” she pointed out. (IANS)