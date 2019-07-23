National Nuggets

Two men threatened, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Aurangabad: Two men were allegedly threatened and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city by some unidentified persons, the second such incident here in the last four days, police said on Monday. The incident, which took place on Sunday night at Azad Chowk, triggered tension in the area, following which police stepped up security. Police have registered a case and a search is underway to nab the miscreants, an official said. Shaikh Amer (24), a delivery boy with food ordering app Zomato, and his friend Shaikh Nasir (26) were waiting to hire an auto-rickshaw when four to five men in a car allegedly intercepted them, abused their religious identity and threatened to kill them if they did not say “Jai Shri Ram”, he said. The two men, out of fear, then chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, the official said, adding that later, on seeing some passers-by, those in the car fled. Based on a complaint filed by the two men, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), the official said. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage is being examined to identify the car, the official said, adding that it was not clear if the miscreants were armed. (PTI)



Soldier killed in Pak firing

Jammu: An Indian soldier was killed on Monday in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. According to defence sources, the soldier was injured as Pakistani troops targeted Indian defence and civilian facilities in Sunderbani area of Rajouri with small arms and mortar fire. “The soldier was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a defence source said. Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said that earlier Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in Sundarbani area since early Monday, following which Indian troops retaliated befittingly. (IANS)



National-level player assaulted

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were arrested on Monday for thrashing a national-level sportsperson in Uttar Pradesh’ Baghpat, police said. The Sunday incident came to light after the accused posted the video on the social media. In the viral video, four people were seen thrashing the national-level shooter. The victim, Devansh Rana, told reporters here: “When I was going for some work, they (accused) stopped me and started beating me. They said that I have threatened their friend. They were beating me and recording it. Later on, they made the video viral.” Dashendra Rana, father of the victim, said that he learnt of the incident when the video went viral and then registered an FIR. A police official said that three of the four accused have been arrested and the hunt is on to nab the fourth accused. (IANS)

Man tries to poison children

Nashik: A man in Nashik in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his son and daughter with pesticide after they demanded Rs 1,000 to buy books, police said on Monday. Pandharinath Borade, a resident of Shindegaon in the district, is an alcoholic and committed the act Sunday in a drunken state, a Nashik Road police station official informed. “His son Hrishikesh studies in Class IX and daughter Nikita is in Class XII. After they asked Rs 1,000 to buy books Sunday evening, the accused, who was drunk, got enraged, beat them and force fed them pesticide,” the official said. “They were rushed to a hospital by family members and their condition is stable now. Nikita filed a complaint after which Borade was charged with attempt to murder. He has not been arrested as yet,” he added. (PTI)



Man shot dead in Noida

Noida (UP): A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside his office in Sector-60 here on Monday morning, police said. Imran Ahmed, in his 20s, was killed around 8 am outside Uflex Company where he worked as a project supervisor, they said. “He was in the night shift and completed work around 7 am. When he was leaving the building around 8 am, some unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at him,” Circle Officer, Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar, said. The officer said Ahmed was rushed to a hospital with a bullet injury to his neck but he did not survive. “So far, we have not got any inputs about any dispute at work that could have led to this shooting. We are talking to his family to probe details,” he said. Kumar said a case has been registered at the Sector 58 police station and investigation is underway. (PTI)



Activist held for accepting bribe

Aurangabad: A self-proclaimed RTI activist and his two accomplices were arrested for seeking a ransom of Rs 8 lakh from the chief engineer of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The RTI activist

has been identified as Uday Arunrao Palkar while the two accomplices were identified as Bhanudas More (31) and Amol Salve (35) (of Gulmohar Colony Cidco N-5). Cidco police said Palkar was in contact with the victim, MSEDCL chief engineer, Suresh Ganeshkar and was seeking some information under RTI Act. Palkar sought Rs 8 lakh from him by promising not to tarnish his image. The disgruntled victim lodged a complaint with the police and then they laid a trap in front of Hotel Saisandesh near Jijamata High School and arrested Palkar while taking the bribe, police added. (UNI)