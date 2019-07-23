MLA seeks more relief; Agatha helps

SHILLONG/ NEW DELHI: Phulbari MLA SG Esmatur Mominin has asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, to allow gratuity relief for 14 more days along with other materials for the flood- affected people in the plains belt of Garo Hills.

In a related development, Tura MP Agatha Sangma on Monday donated her one month’s salary and Rs 25 lakh from her MPLAD scheme to help alleviate the suffering of the people.

In a letter to Shylla, Mominin said that though the water has started receding it will take a long time for the situation to become normal. He also lamented the hardship faced by the flood victims as much of their belongings have been washed away.

It may be mentioned that the department had earlier announced gratuity relief for seven days to the flood-affected people.

The MLA also said that most of the flood-affected people are farmers and their paddy fields were also damaged in the recent rains.

MP’s donation

The Tura MP’s one month’s salary is being sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Agatha said. The Rs 25 lakh from the MPLAD fund will also be used to mitigate the suffering of the people of the Garo hills, she said.

Nearly one-and-a-half lakh people have been affected in the Garo Hills due to continuous rain and flood.