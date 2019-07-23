Meghalaya Congress accuses MDA constituents of poaching attempts

SHILLONG: Following the claims of non-Congress parties that many Congress MLAs are looking to shift their allegiance, the Congress has hit back at the partners of the MDA Government by alleging that they are indulging in poaching and horse trading.

Congress spokesperson, Zenith Sangma while speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday denied the claims that their MLAs wants to leave the party

“This is a rubbish and we continue to say that all Congress leaders are intact and we are together and committed to serve the people,” he said.

The statement came from Congress leader as almost every party in the state has claimed that few Congress MLAs have approached them to shift over while BJP has even gone to the extent of claiming that at least three MLAs are looking to join the saffron party

The senior Congress leader also claimed that the partners of the MDA including UDP, BJP and NPP had approached few of the Congress MLAs whom they think are weak but the party was getting a report about such activities from the MLAs.

“There are attempts to poaching,” he said even as he added that the non Congress parties have approached one or two MLAs to jump over.

According to Sangma, the practice of poaching and horse trading which are being indulged in by partners of the MDA in the state Government is disruptive and this is evident from what happened in Ranikor where they made the Congress MLA MM Danggo resigned which led to his loss besides the wastage of money in conducting another by-polls in the constituency

When asked if there is a demand for the change of leadership in the party, he denied any such demand saying these were rumours spread by the leaders of opposition political parties.