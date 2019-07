SHILLONG:The Meghalaya senior kickboxing team bagged 14 medals at the WAKO India Senior National Kickboxing Championship held in Haryana from July 18-21. However for the first time in seven years Hame Shaniah Suiam could not earn a medal after picking up an injury.The team was led by coach Albanrilang Pearson Mylliem Umlong and manager Triolian Myrthong.