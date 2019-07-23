KHNAM alleges nepotism in KHADC

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) youth wing has alleged favouritism and nepotism in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and has demanded a fair recruitment procedure for all future appointments.

In a memorandum to the KHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member, PS Syiem, KHNAM youth wing president Thomas Passah termed favouritism and nepotism as illegal and said that Article 16 of the Constitution guarantees equality of opportunity in matters of public employment and asserted that the Council has violated the provision of the Constitution, which can be challenged in the court of law.

“It is surprising to know that there are several employees in the KHADC working for the last 10 to 20 years on a temporary basis,” he said.

Stating that there is a high expectation from the new EC, the KHNAM demanded that proper procedures must be followed for appointments by the KHADC.

The KHNAM also said that while incorporating wages of employee, the current rate as notified by the Labour Department should be kept in mind and guidelines of the Daily Wages Act 1948 be incorporated in letter and spirit.