KHADC session

SHILLONG: The three-day summer session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will begin on Tuesday with the MDCs all set to take up burning issues.

Some of the bills to be tabled during the session include Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chairman’s and Deputy Chairman’s and members of Executive Committee (Salaries and Allowances) (Eleventh Amendment) Bill, 2019; KHAD (Appointment of Judicial Officers/Magistrates and Services) Rules 2019 and United Khasi Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Rules 2019. The MDCs will also discuss resolutions and motions on various other issues.