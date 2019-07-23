IT NER to provide 10,000 kgs of flood relief materials in Assam

GUWAHATI: Income Tax Department celebrates July 24 as the Income Tax Day to mark the anniversary of creation of the first authority to administer income tax in India in the year 1860.

Taxpayers are the bedrock of any nation and Income Tax Department considers them as partners in nation – building. In keeping with this spirit, officers and staff of Income Tax Department of NER have come together to contribute towards a consignment of 10,000 kgs of flood relief materials to some of the worst affected victims and areas of floods in Assam.

The relief truck shall be flagged off by Kavita Jha, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region from Aayakar Bhawan, the HQ of the Department in North East, on Income Tax Day, according to a communique.

Kavita Jha, is organising an array of activities that would include tableaus, street plays, interaction with school students, tree plantation drive and distribution of informative pamphlets, according a communique.

Income Tax Department is responsible for administering direct taxes laws in India such as Income Tax Act, Black Money Act and Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

Direct taxes collection broke all records in FY 2018-19 and crossed Rs 11 lakh crore marks. In recent years, the department has taken big strides in making tax administration more efficient and citizen friendly.

Introduction of e-filling of taxes, online viewing of tax credit, online tracking of tax refund, Aayakar Sewa Kendra and Aayakar Sampark Kendra are some of the initiatives taken for modernisation of tax services.