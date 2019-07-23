GSU demands removal of tainted doctor

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Mindikgre Regional Unit in South Garo Hills, has demanded the removal of an AYUSH Doctor appointed at Sibbari PHC who was earlier accused of molesting several women.

In its complaint to the Medical and Health Officer of Baghmara in the same district, the union sought the immediate removal of Dr Ashadur Jaman who was recently appointed on contractual basis under NHM at Sibbari PHC.

“Dr Ashadur has been accused of molesting several women in Baghmara, one of whom is a minor and an FIR in this regard against him is pending at Baghmara Police Station. There are also reports from Rongara PHC, where he is involved in the molestation of female patients,” the President of the local GSU unit, Greneth M sangma said while demanding his immediate termination.The union warned that if there was any attempt by the department to shelter the accused, it would resort to agitation not only in the district but in the entire state along with other organizations working for the welfare of women.