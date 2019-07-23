Five arrested for firing at woman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested five people including two contract killers in connection with a murderous attack on a woman in Dwarka, the police said on Tuesday.



On July 11, a woman in her late 30s was shot at by two bike-borne assailants. The incident had occurred near the Radisson Hotel in the Dwarka area. The woman identified as Kiran Bala was driving her car when the attackers shot at her at around 8 in the morning. One of the bullets struck Bala in the neck which left her unconscious and her car hit the footpath. She was rushed to the Venkateshwara hospital and is out of danger now.



“There was only one eye witness to the crime who informed about the direction in which two bike-borne micreants fled whereas the woman was not in a condition to give her statement. Eight teams were formed to investigate the case. We were able to identify the shooters and vehicle after analysing CDR details of several numbers, CCTV footage from all available cameras on all the possible routes and clothes worn by the criminals at the time of crime,” said Madhup Tiwari, Joint commissioner of police (Western range).



“The teams zeroed in on the residence of the accused in Fatehpur Beri village but they were found to be absconding from their houses. Further analysis of the CDRs resulted in the arrest of main accused identified as Chanderprakash from Najafgarh on Tuesday,” said Tiwari.



During interrogation, the accused revealed that his uncle Prem Chand was in the property business in Najafgarh and had become friends with the victim.



“Chand committed suicide in December 2018 and his aunt suspected that the friendship with the victim was the reason for the suicide. Prakash wanted to take revenge for the death of his uncle for which he contacted Giriraj Singh whom he met when he was in jail. In January 2019, he offered him five lakh rupees to kill the woman. He paid two lakh rupees in advance and passed on all the information about the woman to him,” said Tiwari.



Singh involved his associates in the plot. Accused Gulab arranged the weapons while Narendra arranged the motorcycle used in the crime.



“On July 1, Singh along with his associate Pinku came to Dwarka and shot the woman. After firing they fled from the spot. In order to remain untraceable they changed their motorcycle and clothes on the way,” said Tiwari.



“Prakash was previously involved in a murder case while Gulab and Pinku have a history of being involved in robbery case. Singh has two cases of rape and robbery against him and had also jumped parole in January this year. Narendra has been involvement in 27 theft and robbery cases,” said Tiwari.



Police have recovered three .32 bore pistols, two motorcycles, 15 live cartridges and Rs. 90,000 in cash.



IANS