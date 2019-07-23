EMRI staff call off strike

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union on Monday called off their strike after the state government decided to constitute a committee to look into their demands.

They will resume work from Tuesday.

The decision followed a meeting of the members of the union with the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, AL Hek, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary RV Suchiang, Health and Family Welfare secretary Pravin Bakshi, Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War and EMRI management and members of the union.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union president Rishot Kharraswai said that the government has constituted a committee which will be headed by the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

The committee will comprise of members from the various government departments and four representatives from the union.

The workers had called for the statewide strike to protest the alleged adamant attitude of the management of GVK EMRI in addressing their demands.

The union is demanding 20 per cent increment of salary, more manpower and local-to-local transfer of staff.

The union strongly opposed any move to terminate the services of as many as 12 field staff members who have refused to comply with the transfer orders issued by the management.