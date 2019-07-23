ECI to examine Assam Gorkha D-voter issue

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has assured the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh that it would examine the issue of Doubtful (D) Voter cases of Gorkhas in Assam without reference in foreigners’ tribunals or state border police organisation.

The apex poll panel also said a mechanism would be worked out to address the issue with reference to the upgrade of National Register of Citizens in Assam.

A delegation of the Gorkha Parisangh led by national working president, Munish Tamang had called on Deputy Chief Election Commissioner, Sudip Jain in New Delhi on Tuesday to apprise him on the issue.

A statement issued by the Parisangh said D-voters and their descendents have failed to make themselves included in the complete draft NRC while some were included in the additional exclusion draft.

The delegation pointed out that since such cases were not referred to the Tribunal, they were in danger of being considered perpetual D-voters without any avenue for redressal of their problem.

“Cases with supporting documents were placed seeking urgent intervention to bring to logical conclusion. The apex poll panel discussed the matter in depth and assured to work in regard to creating a mechanism to address this grievance,” the statement said.

The delegation also placed brought to the notice of the ECI six D-voter cases which reflected in the NRC upgrade process.

