Death toll in Bihar floods climbs to 102

Patna: Floods continue to ravage 12 districts in Bihar in which 102 people have lost their lives so far and nearly 72 lakh people have been affected.

In Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and many other areas people have taken shelter on roads. The situation is getting worse due to the incessant rainfall in Nepal and Terai region.

An official of the State Disaster Management Department of the Bihar government said on Monday that 12 districts of the state have been gravely affected by the floods.

In these 12 districts 133 relief centres have been started in which 1,14,921 people have taken shelter and 776 community kitchens are being run.

As per the state government’s water resources department, the water level in several rivers including Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Mahanadi and the Kosi is above the danger level. The water level in the Birpur barrage on the Kosi river was also rising. Flood waters have also spread in drier areas of Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Purnia.

The state minister for disaster management Lakhmiswar Rai tole IANS that “relief and rescue work is continuing. Helicopters will also be pressed into service in relief operations. Many new areas are also getting inundated.” (IANS)