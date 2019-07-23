Crime Updates

1 killed

On July 21, Medical Officer of Umsning CHC reported at Umsning OP that unidentified persons assaulted Cloding Rani (50). The victim was shifted to CH Shillong who later succumbed to his injuries.

Drugs seized

On July 20, around 11.30 pm, acting on inputs, police conducted a checking at Sohpian tri-junction, West Khasi Hills and recovered 0.25 grams of suspected contraband from the possession of John Marweiñ.

Motorcycle stolen

Honorius Lyngdoh lodged a complaint that on July 21 circa 1 am, he found that miscreants had stolen his motorcycle (ML-05R-6024), which was parked near at the Dorbar Hall, Demseiniong, Shillong.

Burglary

Gresenthia R. Sangma lodged a complaint that on July 19 around 3.30 pm, she found that miscreants broke into her residence at Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, Shillong and stole three LPG cylinders and a laptop worth Rs 28,000.

Theft

Peacelin Lyngkhoi filed a complaint that on July 18, around 6 pm, George Lyngkhoi Nongbri was caught red handed while he was stealing the hand bag of the complainant at Woodland Hospital, Shillong.

Jeswell Slong of Moodymmai village, West Jaintia Hills registered a complaint that on July 18 around 12.30 am, miscreants stole five numbers of cattle from his cowshed at Deinthare, Mookyndur village, West Jaintia Hills.

Atish Kr. Tewari lodged a complaint that on July 16 and 17, the Airtel Installation Team led by Robul Ali and six others were working at American Tower Corporation (ATC), Kharkutta (NGH). However, on July 18 morning, the Caretaker of Kharkutta ATC, found that 19 battery banks and 6 copper feeder cables total valued Rs 2,20,000 were missing from the site.

Truck seized

On July 16, Garobadha Police detected a truck transporting boulders at Garobadha, West Garo Hills. When signaled to stop, the truck sped away. However, police managed to intercept the truck and seized the same while the driver managed to escape.

Robbery

Naval Kissan Parrek of Jadi Bazar, South Garo Hills lodged a complaint that on July 15, miscreants broke into his shop and stole vehicle spare parts, gear oil and other items worth Rs 5 lakh. Later, some of the stolen materials were found in the shop of one Md. Emmamuddin at Jadi Bazar, South Garo Hills.