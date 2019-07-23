Cops arrest woman on murder charge

NONGPOH: Following the murder case of one aged man at Mawiambei village in Ri Bhoi district on July 19.

The Ri Bhoi Police had arrested a woman who is allegedly suspected to be involved in the crime and has been remanded to judicial custody for further interrogation.

It may be mentioned that one person named as Richard Masharing was found murdered on July 19 at round 8 pm.

He was forty years old.

However, the brother of the deceased has alleged that the latter was murdered and accused the families of the latter’s wife to have been involved in the crime.

As per police sources, the woman, who is also the mother-in-law of the deceased and who was arrested, has confessed to the police that she had committed the crime and that the police could not divulge more details as the case is still under investigation.