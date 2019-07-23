Congress seeks PM’s reply in LS on Trump’s claims on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha over US President Donald Trump’s claim that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.



Soon after the House assembled for the day, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue followed by slogans by other opposition members.



Raising the issue of US President Trump’s claims, Chowdhury said, “India has bowed before the US… We are not weak. The PM must reply.”



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interrupted and said: “This is a national and a very sensitive issue. The country’s integrity and security is involved. We need to speak in one voice.” He said he has received adjournment notice and assured the members that it can be discussed during the Zero Hour.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in the House. “We all know who took the issue to the UN,” he said in a veiled dig at Congress.



The Speaker said that there should not be any politics on the issue. “This is a serious issue. We need to have a constructive debate. Let’s discuss this after the Question Hour.”



Chowdhury insisted that the Prime Minister should reply but the Speaker intervened, saying, “Government will decide on who will reply.”



