Concern over fate of unidentified Bru families

Forum hinges on joint monitoring group meet to clear air

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) has expressed concern over the fate of nearly 1,000 Bru families in North Tripura who could not be identified for repatriation following failure to submit electoral photo identity cards

The re-identification of the bona fide residents of Mizoram, as part of the repatriation process of the Bru refugees lodged in six relief camps in North Tripura, was completed last Saturday.

“We are concerned about the fate of the displaced families who do not have voter identity cards as the Mizoram government has re-identified the families for repatriation in the second phase only the basis of this document. Nearly 1000 families have been left out,” MBDPF general secretary, Bruno Msha told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

The Mizoram government have re-identified 26,128 Bru refugees belonging to 4,278 families and newly identified another 237 families belonging to 45 families lodged in the relief camps in Tripura.

“Among other issues, the matter of rejection of these families will top our agenda at the joint monitoring group (JMG) meeting. Besides, we have proposed six to seven places for rehabilitation in Mizoram as some families are not willing to return fearing security,” Msha said.

The Centre, Mizoram, Tripura governments, MBDPF and Young Mizo Association are part of the joint monitoring group.

“Besides, the Mizoram government has said that if the repatriated people do not stay in the places assigned to them, they would not be eligible for cash and ration, which we think is impractical. For 22 years they have been staying together in relief camps while many have got married to people of other districts. So they would prefer to stay together once they are repatriated,” he said.

The MBDPF general secretary expressed optimism that the Centre would consider the issues raised by the forum at the JMG meeting.

During the first phase in 2016, Mizoram had identified 32,876 Bru people belonging to 5,407 families as bona fide residents of Mizoram.

The relief camps in North Tripura will be closed after identification by September, 2019 following which the Mizoram government will take steps for repatriation of the displaced people.