Cabinet approves “Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019”

GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet in its meeting held on July 22, 2019 has approved the new “Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019” and the following are the policy highlights and incentives & benefits:-

The Policy will come into effect from 1 st September, 2019 for a period of 5 years for new units only, established during this period.

2% Interest subsidy on working Capital for 5 years subject to a ceiling of Rs. 50 lakh per unit.

Reimbursement of SGST for a maximum period of 15 years. (ranging from 150% to 250 % of Fixed Capital Investment).

Power Subsidy @ Rs.2 per unit for a period of 5 years subject to a maximum of Rs.50 lakh per annum.

50% Generating set subsidy subject to a ceiling of Rs. 20 lakh.

100 % stamp duty exemption subject to a ceiling of Rs. 25 lakh on purchase of land.

75% subsidy on Technology transfer subject to a ceiling of Rs.10 lakh.

Financial Assistance to MSME @ 30% of the cost of Public Issue expenses subject to a ceiling of Rs.5 lakh for getting listed in Stock Exchange.

Financial assistance for Environmental Compliances @50% of the capital cost subject to a ceiling of Rs.25 lakh.

Incentive for private sector Infrastructure developer @30% of the cost of creation of Industrial Infrastructure (excluding value of land) subject to a ceiling of Rs. 3 Cr. The land area should not be below 30 acres.

Incentives of Rs.10,000 (Rupees ten thousand) to the units against each local youth employed by the units.

Government may provide Special Dispensation to the unit where the investment is above Rs.1000 Cr or generating minimum regular employment of 2000 people.

The benefit of tax reimbursement under the policy shall be subject to the condition that the unit after having availed of the benefit shall continue its production or operation at least for the next 5 (five) years not below 75% of the average production for the preceding 5 (five) years. In case the unit violates this condition, it shall be liable to make, the full amount of tax availed of by it during the period of eligibility, as if no tax reimbursement was ever available to it.

Overall cap of all incentives putting together should not be more than 100% of Fixed Capital Investment of the unit. (However, this is excluding the amount of SGST reimbursement).