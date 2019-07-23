BSF guns down cattle smuggler

Agartala: A cattle smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops near the Indo-Bangla international border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Saturday, police said.

“A group of people breached Indo-Bangla fence in the early hours this morning to smuggle cattle. One Vijay Kumar, a BSF constable challenged them. But the smugglers attacked him with sharp weapons. The personnel shot them in the legs with a non lethal weapon. The victim was stooping low, got hit in the chest and died,” Sonamura, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Souvik Dey .

“The aim was to immobilize and incapacitate them. Unfortunately, a smuggler died accidentally”, the official added. (PTI)