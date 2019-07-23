BSF celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas with blood donation in Garo Hills

TURA: The Sentinels of the border in Garo Hills, officers and personnel of the Border Security Force, celebrated the annual Kargil Vijay Diwas by organising a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Tura Civil Hospital at the sector headquarters of the force in Dobasipara, Tura, on Tuesday morning.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated for the success of Operation Vijay when on July 26th 1999, Indian troops successfully took command of the high posts in Kargil after flushing out Pakistani intruders in a 60 day war known as the Kargil War in which both sides witnessed loss of life. The war ended with India regaining control of all the previously held territory.

Celebrating the event, the BSF’s Deputy Inspector General of Sector HQ Mr V K Thapliyal inaugurated the blood donation camp at the unit hospital in Dobasipara in the presence of BSF commandants of 26, 55 and 75 battalions, doctors and medical team from Tura civil hospital and officers and jawans.

“The objective of the camp was to propagate the significance of blood donation in saving lives, and to generate awareness about the need of blood. By organising the camp, BSF has ensured its social commitments for the people in its service to the nation,” stated DIG Thapliyal as he took part in an awareness drive motivating the jawans to participate in such noble causes even in the future.

He added that the blood donated at the camp will go a long way in helping many people coming to the civil hospital in need of blood.

As many as 58 units of blood were donated by the officers and jawans of the BSF during the camp.

Doctors and medical staff of the civil hospital expressed their gratitude and appreciated the enthusiasm of the BSF soldiers who came forward to donate for the noble cause.