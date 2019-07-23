Body in gunny bag found in Garo Hills river, murder suspected

TURA: Police in North Garo Hills district have recovered a body partially stuffed in a gunny bag floating on a river in Bajengdoba region of North Garo Hills on Monday evening, a delayed report stated.

Police are not ruling out a case of murder given the circumstances in which the body was found by villagers of Nilbari village who alerted Bajengdoba police station on Monday evening.

“The body was found floating on the Didram river near Nilbari village. It was partially covered in a gunny bag. We are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of his death,” informed North Garo Hills Superintendent of Police in-charge and 5th MLP Battalion Commandant Billy Graham Marak while speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

The victim who hails from Nilbari village itself has been identified as 53 year old Johan Rava. His body was identified by his children.According to family members the victim was missing from Sunday evening and did not return home for the night.

