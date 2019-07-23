Arunachal govt provides additional Rs 39 cr for Miao-Vijaynagar Road

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein while taking the status report of the under-construction work of border road from Miao-Vijaynagar have asked the RWD to expedite the road construction work on a war footing.

He said this in a meeting with the RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam and Chief Engineer, RWD cum CEO PMGSY, D Nyodu in his Secretariat Office today.

Vijaynagar is one of the major border towns of the State which is strategically located near the Myanmar border and the Govt is seriously concerned about the road connectivity to this remote town. Mein further said that the State Govt was ready to provide an additional fund of Rs 39 Crore for re-alignment and construction of culvert & bridges as sought by the department. However, he stressed that the department should judiciously use the fund and completes the road within the stipulated time.

RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam while requesting an additional fund of Rs 39 Crore for completion of the road project informed that due to the uniqueness of soil conditions and a shortfall in sanctioned DPR, new alignment has to be made which necessitates seeking of the additional fund.

Earlier, Chief Engineer RWD cum CEO PMGSY, D Nyodu had briefed the Deputy Chief Minister about the difficulties and issues faced in the construction of Miao-Vijaynagar road some of which are harsh topography, repetitive cloud burst and frequent rainfall, shortfall in sanctioned DPR and the uniqueness of soil conditions, forest regulations, slope stabilization of hillside, gap funding, etc. However, he informed that several steps have been taken to remove and resolve these issues.