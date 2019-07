GUWAHATI: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has claimed four more persons in Assam, taking the death toll to 114 in the state, the daily report of the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Tuesday evening.

The deaths were reported from Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts. The deceased were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The number of JE-positive cases in the state has risen to 495, the report said.