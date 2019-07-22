We need commercial films on gay rights: Ayushmann

From a virile sperm donor in Vicky Donor to a person suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhan, and from a blind musician in AndhaDhun to an idealistic cop in Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his range has an actor.

He is now all set to take his game to the next level, and impress the audience playing a homosexual man in the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor says it is important that a film based on gay rights be made in the commercial mainstream space.

Ayushmann, who is currently riding the success of his latest release Article 15, has an interesting slate of four films coming up — Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted,” Ayushmann told IANS, adding: “You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights.”

The 34-year-old star’s slant at signing quirky roles sees him play a prematurely balding man in Bala.

“It’s a great shift. Bala has romance, but it highlights a different issue (baldness). (It is an issue) that 50 per cent men deal with after 30. It’s a prevalent subject and (I wonder) how we missed it till now. After all, we have tackled subjects such as sperm donation, body shaming and aging pregnant parents,” he said.

“Baldness is among the most common issues, so I am glad I am doing it right now,” Ayushmann added.

It has been seven years in the Hindi film industry for Ayushmann and he credits all his films for helping him evolve.

“Every single film has helped me discover myself and also set a new benchmark. I am glad to get such subjects. At the same time, in these seven years I have got the validation that people are accepting my choices. This gives me more courage to go with my intuition. I am in a happy space now,” he said.

About his priority while selecting a role, he said: “I always keep (the film’s) story before of me (as an actor). The stories of the characters I am portraying now are different, charismatic and real. They are commercial in their own way. I am glad I have reached this space and I hope it continues,” he said. (IANS)