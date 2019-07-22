UDP not to betray MDA, Jemino claims

SHILLONG: The UDP has made it clear that there will not be any betrayal from the party as it wants the MDA coalition government to last its full term.

Though there were claims by some Congress leaders that they are keen to work with likeminded political parties, including the UDP, the possibility of forming a Congress-led government is still remote.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said on Sunday that in the past, the UDP had faced betrayal but the party never betrayed its coalition partners.

“We assure that we will stick to our commitment as during the coalition era in the past, there was frequent change of governments affecting the state’s development”.

To a question, Mawthoh said it appears that the Congress does not want to sit in the opposition for long.

“However, when we were in opposition, we were not power hungry”, he added.