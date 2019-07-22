Toll mounts to 69 as flood water show receding trend in Assam

GUWAHATI: Flood water is showing receding trend in most of flood-hit districts in Assam where death toll due to flood has mounted to 69 including two deaths due to landslide.

Two more persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Dhemaji (1) and Dhubri (1) in last 24 hours. In this season, the total loss of human lives has risen to 67 persons in flood and two persons in landslide.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as on Monday, the water level in all districts is receding. Total of 2,283 number of villages in 59 revenue circles of 18 number of Districts viz. Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar,arehaving flood waters affecting a population of 30, 55, 837.

Presently, 644 numbers of Relief Camps are operational in the districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 96,890inmates and 113 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Darrang, Barpeta, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon and Golaghat.

Water level of Rivers at Danger Level:Brahmaputra River at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri and Jia Bharali at N.T. Road Crossing (Sonitpur).