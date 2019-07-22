Thousands march again in huge Hong Kong anti-government rally

Hong Kong: Hong Kong witnessed another huge anti-government march on Sunday with seemingly no end in sight to the turmoil engulfing the finance hub, sparked by years of rising anger over Beijing’s rule.

The city has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history by weeks of marches and sporadic violent confrontations between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The initial protests were lit by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

But they have since evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets, while the parliament has been trashed by protesters as Beijing’s authority faces its most serious challenge since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997. Sunday’s rally is the seventh weekend in-a-row that residents have come out en-masse.

Anita Poon, 35, said she decided to join for the first time after watching a rally by elderly people earlier in the week. “When even the grannies are coming out, how can we just watch this on TV?” she said.

“The government has not responded to the voices of the people, that’s why this keeps happening,” she added. Generally the marches have passed off peacefully, but some have been followed by violence between riot police and small groups of more hardcore protesters. (AFP)