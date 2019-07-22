Sri Lanka reconsecrates damaged St Sebastian’s church

Colombo: The St Sebastian’s Church in Sri Lanka’s western coastal town of Negombo was reconsecrated on Sunday, three months after it was badly damaged in the Easter Sunday blasts that rocked the island nation.

A monument with the names of 114 people, who died during the church attack, inscribed on it was also unveiled during the reconsecration ceremony. The head of the local Catholic church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, attended the mass and conducted the service to consecrate the church.

Over 260 people were killed and around 500 others injured when six near simultaneous and coordinated explosions, carried out by local jihadist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) linked to the Islamic State (IS). rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. (PTI)