Sports Snippets

1st North East Strongman, Strongwoman competition held

SHILLONG: 1st North East Strongman Strongwoman Events & Competition 2019 concluded on Sunday at the 5th Ground – Polo Ground Shillong.The event was organised by Meghalaya Strongman & Amateur Power Sports Association, sanctioned by Amateur Power Sports Association, under The Aegis Of Strongman Corporation Of India. The total number of participants were 32 Strongman, 7 Stroongwomen, 13 Officials & Referees. The seven gold medalists were awarded with cash prize and Whey Gold Protein Powder sponsored by Protein Planet.



Kickboxing c’ship concludes

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Association of kickboxing organization (MAKO) has successfully organised the XXll Meghalaya state level kickboxing championship, 2019 at Mini Indoor Sports Hall, Lumparing, Shillong.About 150 participants from East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ribhoi District and West Khasi Hills took part in the above championshipPresident of MAKO Donny Ranee informed the gathering that the MAKO will select the team from amongst the winner from the XXll Meghalaya state level kickboxing championship to represent the state of Meghalaya in the forthcoming National Kickboxing Championship to be held soon at Madhya Pradesh and to the Federation Cup to be held at Manipur by November 2019.East Khasi Hills District emerge as the championship team of the XXll Meghalaya state level kickboxing championship followed by the Ri-Bhoi District and third place went to West Jaintia Hills District.The best fighters of the championship were Espiranza Songthiang in the 48kg category point fighting, Nangtei Shaphrang Nongkynrih Sub- junior Boys 34kg category point fighting, Mewan Pynshngsian Nongrum in the Senior men 65kg category Light contact.



Batip SC pip Nangkiew SC 4-3

SHILLONG: Umroh Sports Club concluded the football tournament on Saturday at Madan Umroh. Finalists were Batip Group S.C and Nangkiew S.C in which Batip Group S.C defeated Nangkiew S.C with 4-3 goals.In the children’s game, Umroh A won against Umroh B with 3-0 goals.Chief guest is MDC Fantin Lakadong, headman and secretary of the Mawkasiang Dorbar. Trophies and medal including prize money of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 for runners up were distributed.



District chess selection tourney

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Chess Association conducted the District Selection Tournament at Lama Villa Community Hall, Shillong on July 19-20, 2019. The top 15 players who have been selected from this district level chess tournament will represent East Khasi Hills in the State ‘A’ (State Rankings) Chess Championship to be conducted soon by the Meghalaya Chess Association.The top three players of this district level tournament are H D Sutnga, Benedict B. Shaving, and Bobby Lyngdoh. Special prizes were awarded to female player Alisha Lyngdoh and Mewan Pynhun Diengdoh and Ram Prasad Chakravarty who are blind participants.



Community coaching program

SHILLONG: Premier Skills Community Coaching program coordinated by FC Goa was conducted on the July 19- 20, 2019 at Madan Heh Stadium, Mawlai where participants from FC Goa MOU Clubs viz. Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club, Wahiingdoh Sports Club participated and also from OnSides. The program was conducted by Nathaniel Da Costa and Avinash Kharel, Premier Skills Instructor and observer from Premier Skill Smti Sankalita Chakraborty, Manager,Higher Education and Society – East India also attended. Altogether 19 participant participated (13 men & 6 women). The name of the participants are Johnny John Lyngdoh, Pynkmenlang Marbaniang, Mihban Mashli, Pynshailang Kharduid, Baiahunlang Nongbet, Nangsan Tariang, Nylla Meri Wahlang, Mebarin Lyngdoh, Dromlan Marngar, Wandashisha khyriem, Counsellor S Marwein, Aristotle Pohshna, Nangiaikara Swer, Damiki Tariang, Nangteiskhem D Nongrum,Baniengskhem D. Nongrum, Raynold Lyngdoh, Nicky Nongrang, Alex M L Shullai.This course is a joint initiative between the Premier League and British Council.