Rescued slow loris handed over to Wildlife Department

NONGPOH: A slow loris rescued by a resident of Mawlasnai village from a forest in Ri Bhoi was finally handed over to Wildlife Department in Shillong on Monday.

It may be mentioned here, Mrs Krilda Shadap had rescued the slow loris last week, but due to some financial problems, she could not manage to come over and handed the rescued animal to the officials of the Wild Life Department.

However, with the help of her grandson, Shining Shadap along with the support of the HYC members from Ri Bhoi district, the animal was finally handed over to the officials of the Wild Life Department at Lady Hydari Park in the city on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shining Shadap while talking to The Shillong Times informed that his grandmother had rescued one of the endangered animals, slow loris from a forest nearby the village with the intention to protect from the hunters and that she could not hand over the animal to the concerned authority earlier due to financial problems.