Nongpoh MLA lays foundation of water supply scheme

NONGPOH: Local legislator, Mayralborn Syiem on Monday laid the foundation of Umkon Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) bringing smile to the villagers of Umkon and Lumpata, the two villages which will be benefited from this scheme.

The project costing more than Rs 2.76 crores was sanctioned under the Minimum Needs Programme (MNP) and will benefit more than 250 households of Umkon and Lumpata.

The foundation stone laying ceremony held at Umkon village here was also attended by the MDC of Nongpoh, Balajied Rani, SE PHE, E Lamare, EE PHE Nongpoh, DD Umdor, Nongpoh Block Congress Committee President, Mr Plielad Tiewsoh. The programme was presided over by the headman of Umkon, Lawrence Malai.

Speaking at the gathering, Syiem said that ‘it is indeed a day of great joy and happiness that we have finally been able to unveil the foundation stone of this project which will have a great benefit to the local residents of the two villages, as water is one of the most important necessities of human lives beside air and fire’.

Syiem also urged the headmen of two villages to make sure that the sources of water are well preserved and protected by planting more trees every year and at the same time to utilise the projects properly for their own benefit in the future.

Further, Syiem also exhorted the village leaders and the villagers at large to cooperate with the PHE Department till the successful completion of the project in the years to come.