NEC without funds for new projects

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Council is left without any fund for new projects in the current financial year (2019-20).

According to a document, at the beginning of the financial year 2017-18, there was only Rs 330.64 crore for new NEC projects and this was to be utilised for the period from 2017-18 to 2019.

But for the current financial year, the NEC, which is supposed to be the regional planning body, is left without any fund for new projects though it urgently requires adequate budgetary support.

The NEC’s budget caters to central projects implemented by agencies like NERCORMP, ICAR, BRO, AAI and for requirement of all eight states, the NEC needs more budgetary support, an official said.

The document said while proposing the extension of the NEC schemes beyond March 2017 to Ministry of DoNER, the NEC had projected a requirement of Rs 7,500 crore showing liabilities of ongoing projects and the cost of new projects.

But DoNER had, in turn, proposed to Finance Ministry a package of Rs 6,500 crore, including NLCPR liabilities but without North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS).

The NEC was finally allocated Rs 4500 crore for three years- 2017-18 to 2019-20. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet.

The balance till the last financial year was Rs 330.64 crore and there is nothing left for the current financial year.

Moreover, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had recommended that NEC should spend at least 20 per cent of its budget for new projects given the need of critical infrastructure of the region.

The concerns of NEC is that it needs to be provided with additional funds to meet its liabilities on ongoing projects as well as take up new projects especially iconic projects and Institutes which are needed in the region.

The key iconic infrastructure proposed by the NEC to DoNER are setting up a Regional Road Research Institute, upgradation of Regional Aviation Infrastructure, setting up Agricultural Colleges in collaboration with ICAR, creation of sports and music infrastructure in Sixth Schedule, backward and militancy affected districts and National Institute for Bamboo Technology. Sources said that earlier, the Council was provided with funds to support development projects in the region, either through central agencies or the states. The functional autonomy of NEC enabled it to take up iconic projects and build Institutions like RIMS, NEPA, NESAC, NERIWALM, NEEPCO and others.