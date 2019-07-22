Meghalaya EMRI workers decide to call off strike

SHILLONG: Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union on Monday decided to call off their strike in view of the decision of the State Government to constitute a committee to look into their various demands.

The decision from the workers came after they held a meeting with the Minister for Health and Family Welfare AL Hek in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, R.V. Suchiang, Health and Family Welfare secretary, Pravin Bakshi, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War, EMRI management and members of the union.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union, president Rishot Kharraswai said that the Government had constituted a committee which will be headed by Health and Family Welfare secretary, Pravin Bakshi.

The committee will be comprised of members from the various Government departments and it will also have four representatives from the union.

Following the decision, the workers have decided to resume work from Tuesday.