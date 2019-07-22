KHNAM demands fair recruitment procedure in KHADC

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) youth wing has alleged that favoritism and nepotism rule the roost when it comes to appointment to various posts at the KHADC and has demanded a fair recruitment procedure.

In a memorandum to the KHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member, PS Syiem, KHNAM youth wing, president Thomas Passah termed favouritism and nepotism as illegal and Article 16 of the Indian Constitution guarantees equality of opportunity in matters of public employment and asserted that the KHADC has violated the provision of the Constitution, which can be challenge in the court of law.

“That, it is surprising to know those employed in KHADC for many years (some ranging from 10 to 20 years of service) are still employed on a temporary basis,” he said.

Stating that they have high expectation from the new EC, the KHNAM demanded that a proper procedure for employment be adopted by the KHADC as soon as possible.

According to Passah, unemployment has paved way to anti-social elements in the society as youth who are well qualified are forced to remain unemployed whereas, politically connected individuals get a better jobs.

The KHNAM also said that while incorporating wages of employee, the current rate as notified by the Labour Department be kept in mind and guidelines of the “Daily Wages act 1948” be incorporated in letter and spirit.