KHADC to review Land Bill, examine SC order on mining

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will constitute a special committee to review the Land Bill once the state government returns the Bill to the KHADC.

Lauding the order of the Supreme Court on coal mining and it also affirms the ownership of land by the Khasis which is in line with the Sixth Schedule, KHADC Deputy CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem told The Shillong Times that the council was waiting for the Land Bill to be returned by the state government.

The committee will be headed by Executive Member (EM) in charge of Land. The committee will comprise of Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, former secretary of KHADC, R. Wanniang and other experts as members.

He said the KHADC Land Bill will further recognise and affirm the ownership of land by the tribals. On the other hand, he said the EC has taken note of the matter and will closely examine the Supreme Court order on coal mining.

Syiem informed that if the Governor gives his assent to the Land Bill, the Khasis will be benefitted wherein they can get their lands registered with the KHADC as currently the council deals with land records and not land registration.

In doing so, the tribals can take housing loans based on the land registration certificate issued by the KHADC.