KHADC to amend service rules

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is in the process of making amendments to the KHADC Service rules with an intention to align it with the state service rule.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar said, “We are working hard on making the amendments to the KHADC service rules. However, it is an enormous task and we would not be able to place it in this session, the amendment bill will likely be tabled in the Autumn Session.”

Further, the KHADC CEM expressed concern that the KHADC does not maintain the Annual Confidential Report (ACR), a system which appraises the performance of staff.

He admitted that with no ACR system, a lot of confusion prevails in the internal administration of the KHADC and cripples its functioning. As far as financial rules are concerned, he said that the KHADC follows the old rules and that there is a need to bring in a change in the system.

“The new Executive Committee (EC) has right from the beginning set its mind to streamline the internal matters and the administration of the KHADC and this was taken as a priority,” Dkhar said.

He said that opinions and views of officers especially from the state government are important and that the KHADC went on a search of retired officers and zeroed in on retired IAS officer Wildred Khyllep.

With Khyllep’s experience in the state government, Dkhar stated that he feels he might be able to render inputs to the KHADC on the amendment to the service rules of the KHADC.