India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-2

SRIHARIKOTA (ANDHRA PRADESH): Setting in place India’s bid to return to the moon, the Indian space agency’s heavy lift rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), carrying the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Monday afternoon.



At exactly 2.43 p.m., the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent into space from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here.

IANS