Ignoring Shubman Gill angers fans

New Delhi: The Indian squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies were announced on Sunday. While Mahendra Singh Dhoni had made himself unavailable for selection, Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the squad for the two-match Test series that will mark the end of the tour which also includes three T20 internationals and three ODIs.

The fans, however, are unhappy with the fact that promising Punjab batsman Shubman Gill has been ignored by the selectors for the limited overs series. The 19-year-old made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India’s tour to New Zealand earlier this year. He was also part of the India A squad that recently played three one-day matches against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 149 runs in three innings at 49.67. Chief selector M.S.K. “He (Gill) was given an opportunity when K.L. Rahul was out against New Zealand, he will have to wait for his turn,” Prasad said. (IANS)