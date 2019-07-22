Hek has P N Syiem as opponent in his constituency

SHILLONG: Even though the next Assembly elections in Meghalaya is three and half years away, political battle in Pynthorumkhrah constituency between sitting BJP and Health & Family Welfare Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek and sitting MDC of Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, Pynshngaiñ N Syiem is already heating up.

Following the statement of PN Syiem that he may contest the poll from Pynthorumkhrah constituency which is being represented by Hek for long, the latter on Monday slammed Pynshngaiñ for trying to take a political mileage of the flood which had hit a section Pynthorumkhrah constituency in view of the incessant rain that had hit several parts of the State.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, AL Hek said, “Flood is a natural disaster. I am surprise to see that he (Pynshngaiñ) is trying to blame me for doing nothing to control the flood. But I am not sure since flood is a natural phenomenon during the monsoon. Not only in Meghalaya, many other States like Assam and Bihar are affected by flood,” he said.

He also lambasted Syiem saying how could a person who has been kicked out from Mawsynram constituency, question his efforts towards the development of the constituency.

Hek further went on to say that everyone knows that he lost the last Assembly election due to his failure to work for the development of his constituency.

“If people are not satisfied with my work then they would not have elected me for the fifth consecutive term,” sitting BJP MLA from Pynthorumkhrah said.

He, however, said that he was happy that he had an opponent in the form of the sitting MDC for the Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency.

“In politics, you don’t really enjoy when you do not have a stronger opponent. But now I am happy that I have someone who is pushing me to work harder for the welfare and interest of the people of my constituency,” Hek said.