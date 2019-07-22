GH health workers demand release of dues

TURA: ANMs and LHVs from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills ANM and LHV Association have urged the state government to provide various financial benefits entitled to them.

In their memorandum submitted to the Additional District Medical and Health Officer, Family Welfare Bureau in Tura, the workers informed that the department is yet to work out the Assured Career Progressive Scheme (ACPS) and Modified Assured Career Progressive Scheme (MACPS) due to them.

“The order for the same has already been given by the government in February 2010. However, ANM and LHV workers from Garo Hills are yet to receive the same. We urge the government to once again look into our grievances so that we get what is entitled to us,” the association said.Earlier in April this year, the association in a separate memorandum submitted to the Director of Health Services in Shillong had also demanded the release of their Fixed Travelling Allowances (FTA). According to the association, the office memorandum given by the Finance Department had mentioned FTA at Rs 1500/- per month, subject to the condition that they perform a minimum of 15 days field duties in a month.