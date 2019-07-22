Dharmasena admits to ‘judgemental error’ in WC final

Colombo: It indeed was a judgement error to award six runs to England from an overthrow in the World Cup final admitted umpire Kumar Dharmasena but the Sri Lankan will never “regret” the decision.

Dharamsena had signalled to add six runs to England’s total, instead of five, when Martin Guptill’s throw from the deep raced to the boundary ropes after being deflected of a diving ben Stokes’ bat. The match was stretched to a Super Over which also remained inconclusive and eventually hosts England were declared champions on better boundary count, leaving New Zealand players in disbelief. “It’s easy for people to comment after seeing TV replays,” Dharmasena told Sunday Times. “I agree that there was a judgment error when I see it on TV replays now. But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and I will never regret the decision I made. Besides, the ICC praised me for the decision I made at that time.” The TV replays showed that Adil Rashid and Stokes had not completed the second run when Guptill released the ball from the deep. Dharmasena, who was standing as head umpire, consulted leg umpire Marais Erasmus and added six runs to the England total following the incident — four runs for the ball reaching the boundary plus two for running between the wicket. England needed nine from the final three balls. (PTI)