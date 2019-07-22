Demand to extend GH flood relief for seven days

SHILLONG: The Anti-Corruption and Human Development Organisation (ACHDO) based in Garo Hills, has said that in view of grievances of flood victims, the state government should sanction relief for another seven days.

Rain water started receding but the situation is yet to become normal and it will take more than a week.

The people are still in relief camps.

The ACHDO pointed out that the people of the plains are daily wage earners and ever since the flood occurred, they were not able to carry out their daily work.

“Even though the water receded, people are not able to get back to work as they have to repair their houses.

The ACHDO said during their visit, they noticed that flood victims have lost rice kept after rich harvests and it will be difficult for the flood victims to sustain themselves in near future.

Since the people lost paddy, paddy nursery and cattle, the government should compensate them, the ACHDO said.

The NGO also pointed out that there is no fodder for the cattle due to flood and the government should have thought about providing temporary shelter to the animals also.

According to the NGO, there were several flood relief items found missing during the last flood but this should not be the case during the current flood situation and in future.

Concerned over the plight of the people, the NGO served rice, water bottles, biscuits, bread and jaggery to the affected.

“We have talked to victims of flood and they all demand further relief materials as their houses are still under water”, the NGO said.

The government should sanction relief materials for another seven days and it should continue based on ground reality”, the NGO said, adding that a committee should be constituted to monitor the situation regularly.