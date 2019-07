A war veteran, center, dances with people in front of images of their late leaders, Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il, outside Pyongyang Bag Factory turned into a polling station in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday. North Korea is holding local elections across the country Sunday, in a routine that normally happens once every four years. The voting is usually surrounded by organised singing and dancing at polling stations, an official celebration of the vote. (PTI)