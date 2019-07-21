United Sikhs volunteers provide relief to flood-hit in Morigaon



GUWAHATI: United Sikhs volunteers have set up a humanitarian relief camp at the different villages of Marigaon district in Assam to offer refuge, medical assistance and warm meals for flood-affected people.

After seeking permissions to serve food to the flood-affected people of Assam, United Sikhs team set up a camp at Kumarbari, Palahguri and Barigaon where the flood water was above knees and people were deprived of food and water. United Sikhs teams have gone to their places of flood-hit villagers to offer them Langar (free food), bottled water along with rice, dal, biscuits and bread.

“After suffering so much loss and devastation, we are honoured to be able to work for the survivors and extend help to provide succour to them,” said Parminder Singh of United Sikhs Humanitarian Volunteer.

“The children have especially kept a positive disposition despite the strenuous conditions, and we find our strength renewed when we spend time with them.”

The United Sikhs, an NGO is a non-profitable organization, it is affiliated with the United Nations and has 11 chapters in the world. Through its Sikh Aid programme, United Sikhs serve as the first responders in the wake of natural disasters.

In addition to Langar (community meal) service, the organization will also work alongside the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force to help evacuate those left stranded in the flood.

United Sikhs volunteers are currently in need of public assistance to help treat flood victims long-term, including donations.

“As floodwaters recede, the greatest threat will be the outbreak of deadly diseases, which affects both humans and animals,” said Dr. Bhupender Kaur, UNITED SIKHS Humanitarian Volunteer. “In treating flood survivors, it important to help their hearts and minds heal holistically, with medicine, meditation and healthy meals,” he said.