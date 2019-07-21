SHILLONG: Several campaigns concerning the protection of the Umshyrpi and Wahumkhrah rivers have come and gone throughout the years but the two rivers in the city continue to bear the brunt of human onslaught. Government authorities Umshyrpi, Wahumkhrah bear the brunt of human onslaught such as the KHADC, civil societies and even the general public have repeatedly expressed their concerns over the deplorable condition of the two rivers especially Wahumkhrah.

However, the rivers continue to remain polluted and flood nearby localities during the rainy season. Speaking on the matter, KHADC chairman PN Syiem said that the institution like KHADC cannot do much as far as the river is concerned since the council is a very small institution and it would be difficult to clean the river keeping in view the financial aspect of it. “We have tried to clean Wahumkhrah besides sanctioning muster roll workers and even gave schemes to those localities where the river water leads to flood,” he said.

Stating that the river requires a big project, he emphasised on the need to create massive committees in all localities from where the river passes through to keep the river clean besides preparing a well made detailed project report for the protection of the river. The Water Resources Department recently took over the two rivers from the Urban Affairs Department. The state government is also contemplating to conduct a study on how to protect the two rivers from further pollution.